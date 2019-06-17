× U.S. Marshals announce capture of man wanted in Holly Springs murder

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A Holly Springs man wanted in connection to a murder earlier this year has been captured by the U.S. Marshals.

In March 2019 Edeldridge Balfour, 27, was killed after being shot multiple times in the 100 block of Chatham Drive. Police identified the suspects as 23-year-old Tramayne Rashad Faulkner and charged him with attempted and first-degree murder.

Faulkner was captured on June 11 and his bond set at $1 million.