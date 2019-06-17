U.S. Marshals announce capture of man wanted in Holly Springs murder

Posted 10:00 am, June 17, 2019, by

Tramayne Faulkner

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — A Holly Springs man wanted in connection to a murder earlier this year has been captured by the U.S. Marshals.

In March 2019 Edeldridge Balfour, 27, was killed after being shot multiple times in the 100 block of Chatham Drive. Police identified the suspects as 23-year-old Tramayne Rashad Faulkner and charged him with attempted and first-degree murder.

Faulkner was captured on June 11 and his bond set at $1 million.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.