× Tennessee ASD schools chief stepping down

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sharon Griffin, Tennessee’s assistant education commissioner and chief of the state’s Achievement School District, is resigning at the end of June.

Griffin sent a letter to state officials last week, saying her time with the state had been “a wonderful experience that has afforded me the opportunity to learn and grow.” It did not list any reason for her departure.

Nashville media outlets report that Griffin has taken a job with Nashville Metro Schools.

Griffin, a former Memphis teacher who became a top administrator with Shelby County Schools, took the role as leader of the statewide school district in May 2018.

The Achievement School District is a state-run district charged with turning around student achievement in Tennessee’s lowest-performing schools. Most of those schools are in Memphis, and the ASD has had a contentious relationship with SCS since its inception in 2012.