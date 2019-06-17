× Suspect in Lorenzen Wright case heads to court on gun charges

MEMPHIS ,Tenn. — The man accused of helping Sherra Wright kill her husband, basketball stand-out Lorenzen Wright, will go on trial Monday, but not on murder charges.

Billy Ray Turner was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun after officers found two guns at his home after he was arrested in connection to the Wright murder.

Back in 1992, Turner was convicted of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and attempted use of deadly weapon.

Jury selections begins on Monday and the gun trial could last two to three days.