Summer learning academies provide support and outreach for SCS students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As summer gets going in the Mid-South, Shelby County Schools is providing a program that gives young students a place to spend their time.

At Scenic Hills Elementary, kids are spending their summer at school, and they love it. The school is one of 40 SCS learning academies.

"It gives them something to look forward to and make goals in life. They have opportunities out of the world," teacher Stephanie Kissell said.

Despite their young age, the students know how important a good education is.

"You can be smart, and then you can have your own house, have your own business," student Sedric Turner said.

Each learning academy has their own site theme, and Scenic Hills Elementary focuses on shining like a start in whatever you do.

"We want them to achieve their goals, and raise the bar and level up. So doing that, we really encourage them to do the best that they can," Site Administrator Dr. Taurus Hines said.

Shelby County Schools offers the learning academies, including before and after care, five days a week. Lunch and snacks are included.

The academies also provides long-term benefits.

"We do feel that this has been able to give us some positive trends in our district. We've seen an increase in test scores for students that attend the summer learning academy," Dr. Hines said.

On top of the classroom success is the emotional outlet the academies provide. WREG was told that some academies are offering grief outreach to students that might by affected by high-stress situations, such as the unrest in Frayser.

Reporter: Peter Fleischer