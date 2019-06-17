Shots fired, 2 hit at Raptors rally in Toronto

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry holds the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy up for the fans during the NBA basketball championship team's victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO — Toronto police say two people have been shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors. Two people have been arrested.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto’s mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.

Police say the shots were fired at a massive victory rally Monday for the Toronto Raptors, who just won the NBA championship last week. Former Memphis Grizzlies player Marc Gasol is on the Raptors.

Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.

