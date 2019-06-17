× Shots fired, 2 hit at Raptors rally in Toronto

TORONTO — Toronto police say two people have been shot and wounded at a rally for the NBA champion Raptors. Two people have been arrested.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto’s mayor and the Raptors players remained on stage while the ceremony was briefly interrupted.

Police say the shots were fired at a massive victory rally Monday for the Toronto Raptors, who just won the NBA championship last week. Former Memphis Grizzlies player Marc Gasol is on the Raptors.

Festivities for the NBA champions were briefly suspended before speeches resumed shortly after.