Manhunt Monday: Man wanted in West Memphis murder

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Toney Davis spends his days doing odd jobs to keep his mind off of the night he almost lost his life.

West Memphis police say Davis and his cousin were in the front yard of a house on McCauley Cove last September when they were shot.

"I heard gun shots. When I heard the gun shots, only thing my mind told me to do was hit the ground," he said.

One of the bullets hit Davis in his leg. His cousin, 25-year-old Unseld Nance Jr., was hit multiple times and was rushed to the hospital.

"When I made it to the hospital I asked how was my cousin doing, and he told me my cousin was dead."

West Memphis police believe Travis Johnson was the gunman and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

Detectives say they're surprised more people weren't shot that night.

"He was shooting wildly, and he didn't care who was in the background, or what he might hit or hurt," Detective Dustin Burnett said.

Investigators say Johnson had just been released from prison and was on parole.

"He's been in hiding since this incident. He definitely needs to be considered dangerous and possibly armed," Burnett said.

If you know where 26-year old Travis Johnson is hiding, you are urged to call the West Memphis Police Department at (870) -732-4444.