Man arrested for firing shots at family on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating the twelfth interstate shooting in 2019. Police say a man fired a number of shots at a family on I-40 near the Warford exit Sunday night.

"I just want to know are they isolated incidents. When this stuff happens I just wish the police or news could tell us if it's an isolated incident or is this random shootings. If it's random shootings I'm feeling unsafe, because I drive the interstate every day," resident Kelly Brown said.

The victim told police her daughter got into a fight on Beale Street, and when she came to pick her up, she followed the car of the people she'd been involved with. The mother exited the ramp after calling police. That's when the driver of the other car, Cedrick McNeal, started following her.

She told police he fired at least six times at her car, and police found more than half a dozen shell casings at the scene.

"If you understand the city of Memphis, you understand that when it's hot outside people tend to get wild. I don't think the shootings are connected. I just think they're all a bunch of unfortunate circumstances," resident Frederick Akins said.

Over the last few weeks, Memphis Police officers have stepped up their presence on the interstate.

People we talked to want that to continue in hopes of deterring other highway shootings.

McNeil is facing four counts of attempted murder and charges for filing a false report. Police say he called them to report he had been shot, but later admitted to firing the shots.