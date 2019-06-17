× Man arrested following Frayser shooting that left 5-year-old injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a shooting incident that left a five-year-old injured.

On June 11, Memphis police were called to the 2400 block of Nadine where they spoke to a woman whose back window had been shot out. She told officers that she and her daughter were at her boyfriend’s home on St Elmo when she got into an argument with another woman. That quickly escalated and the second woman’s boyfriend John Childs jumped in and began fighting the complainant.

At one point, the complainant said that Childs was pushed into his girlfriend’s vehicle. That’s when he allegedly grabbed a gun from the passenger side and fired five shots at the woman and her child as they were fleeing the scene. The shots shattered the back window, sending debris flying into the car and injuring the little girl in the back seat.

The complainant said Childs jumped into his girlfriend’s car and they both drove away.

According to police, Childs was convicted on an attempted voluntary manslaughter charge and sentenced to four years on July 15, 2015.

He was arrested in the most recent crime on June 14 and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and convicted felon in possession of a gun.