Live at 9: Healing in Frayser, Memphsi 3.0, Marco McClendon & remembering Muhammad Ali

Working towards healing in Frayser

In the aftermath of that deadly officer-involved shooting and protests in Frayser last week the community is still trying to regain some sense of normalcy after the violence. Pastor Ricky Floyd from the Pursuit of God Transformation Center explained how they are working to help the healing process begin.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Council and Memphis 3.0

The city council will convene for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday with one of the agenda items being the controversial Memphis 3.0 plan. Council members Sherman Greer and J. Ford Canale stopped by to talk about that and more.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon

Things are happening across the river in West Memphis, Arkansas. West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon stopped by Live at 9 to talk about the expansion of Southland Park, the city's plans to buy more land for potential entertainment space and the opening of three medical marijuana dispensaries.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Muhammad Ali exhibit at Graceland

A new exhibition and entertainment hall is now open at Elvis Presley's Graceland and it's home to an ever-changing line-up of exploration showcases. Angie Marchese with Graceland brought some of the artifacts from the exhibit highlighting the life of boxing great Muhammad Ali.