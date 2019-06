× Fred’s plans to lay off 155 workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based retailer Fred’s plans to lay off 155 people effective Aug. 9.

The company filed notice of the layoffs with the state Friday. The notice did not contain details on where those layoffs would come from. The company’s headquarters is on Getwell Road in Memphis.

This year, Fred’s has announced the closures of more than 250 stores nationwide, including many in the Mid-South.