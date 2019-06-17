× First Tennessee and Capital banks to become First Horizon Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — First Tennessee Bank is becoming First Horizon Bank. So is Capital Bank.

The name changes are part of a rebranding that the First Horizon National Corporation says will bring together its companies under a unified name and new logo.

A news release says other changes include FTB Advisors becoming First Horizon Advisors and FTN Financial becoming FHN Financial.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to build on our market share in Middle Tennessee,” Carol Yochem, the President of First Tennessee Bank in Middle Tennessee, told the Tennessean. “Having a unified brand puts us in a stronger competitive position.”

The rebranding will take place this fall.