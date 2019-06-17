× FedEx to add services at 8,000 Dollar General stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx announced Monday it will offer drop-off and pick-up services at Dollar General stores, in an effort the company says will increase access for rural customers.

The service will roll out in late summer at more than 1,500 Dollar General stores, and will be in more than 8,000 stores by the end of 2020, the company said.

“By leveraging Dollar General’s unique rural store footprint, more than 90 percent of Americans will ultimately live within five miles of a FedEx hold retail location,” FedEx said in a release.

FedEx is headquartered in Memphis, and Dollar General ius headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.