× Fashion icon and artist Gloria Vanderbilt dies at 95

Gloria Vanderbilt died Monday morning, according to her son, CNN’s Anderson Cooper. The fashion designer and socialite was 95.

Vanderbilt died at home with friends and family at her side. The Associated Press reported that she had been suffering from advanced stomach cancer.

“Gloria Vanderbilt was an extraordinary woman, who loved life, and lived it on her own terms,” Cooper said in a statement. “She was a painter, a writer, and designer but also a remarkable mother, wife, and friend. She was 95 years old, but ask anyone close to her, and they’d tell you, she was the youngest person they knew, the coolest, and most modern.”

Vanderbilt was the great-great-granddaughter of financier Cornelius Vanderbilt. Her life was chronicled in sensational headlines from her childhood through four marriages and three divorces.