Driver airlifted after dump truck overturns at Brunswick Road, Asborn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver was airlifted to the hospital after a dump truck overturned on Brunswick Road near Asborn.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the driver had to be airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Brunswick has been closed after the crash.

The cause is still under investigation.