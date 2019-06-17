Deputies search for stolen vehicle suspect in Parkway Village

Posted 4:11 pm, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, June 17, 2019

Deputies say a man stole a vehicle and fled in parkway Village on Monday. (Luke Jones, WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers in Parkway Village were searching for a suspect Friday afternoon who they say stole a vehicle, abandoned it in a neighborhood and ran.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it started with a traffic stop near Winchester and Clearbrook. The driver fled and deputies and detectives pursued the vehicle.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle near Castleman and Teal. There is a heavy police presence in the area, including helicopters overhead.

Detectives have not been able to confirm if any shots were fired at deputies. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stolen.

Google Map for coordinates 35.050847 by -89.897409.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.