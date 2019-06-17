× Deputies search for stolen vehicle suspect in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers in Parkway Village were searching for a suspect Friday afternoon who they say stole a vehicle, abandoned it in a neighborhood and ran.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it started with a traffic stop near Winchester and Clearbrook. The driver fled and deputies and detectives pursued the vehicle.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle near Castleman and Teal. There is a heavy police presence in the area, including helicopters overhead.

Detectives have not been able to confirm if any shots were fired at deputies. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stolen.

Looks like they have someone. Just saw them escorting a man in handcuffs. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/IkYQ5YluIo — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 17, 2019