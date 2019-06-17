Deadly crash closes I-55 south at Goodman Road

Posted 3:15 am, June 17, 2019, by , Updated at 03:35AM, June 17, 2019

One person is dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 55 near Goodman Road in Southaven, Mississippi.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes between Goodman Road and Church Road.

According to Southaven police, a SUV caught fire after a collision with a tractor trailer.   Southaven firefighters and other emergency personnel also responded to the crash.

Authorities did not immediately identify those involved in the wreck.

Memphis police are diverting southbound traffic at I-55 and Shelby Drive.

WREG will continue to follow this story as it develops.

