Churches offering free counseling after violence in Frayser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People smashing squad cars and throwing bricks at police officers in riot gear. Those were the images of last week's violence in Frayser, and those images are burned into a lot of minds.

That's why a number of churches in Frayser, North Memphis, and Raleigh are offering free counseling to anyone who needs it. Memphis lawmaker Antonio Parkinson launched the initiative and asked local pastors to open their church doors.

Marron Thomas is the pastor at Innovation Church on Overton Crossing. He's teaming up with Dr. Karen Streeter, a school psychologist who's providing her services at his church. She says people traumatized by what they saw will likely show signs.

"Depression, anxiety, feeling withdrawn, feeling very angry, having flashbacks, having nightmares," she said.

Wednesday night's rioting started after U.S. Marshals shot and killed 20 year old Brandon Webber, a man they were trying to arrest. MPD was asked by marshals to control an angry crowd that gathered in protest.

Thomas wants anyone who needs counseling to take advantage of these free services, especially young children and teens.

"When you see your big brother throwing bricks at the police car and throwing chairs at the police car, and you don't understand why he's doing that, you think that's the norm."

He wants to remind everyone that counseling is not a bad thing and you shouldn't feel embarrassed if you need it.

Below is a list of churches offering counseling and the hours they're offering it. The services are being offered this week and may continue for weeks to come.

Innovation Church Memphis

Pastor Marron Thomas

3925 Overton Crossing

3-5 pm

Promise Land Church

Pastor Elliot Shelton

3430 Overton Crossing

901-357-0200

5-7 pm

Ardmore Terrace Baptist Church

Pastor Steve Young

3857 Schoolfield Rd.

3-5 pm

LifeLine to Success

Pastor DeAndre Brown

1647 Dellwood

5 - 7 pm

Pursuit of God Transformation Center

Pastor Ricky Floyd

3121 Signal St.

3-5 pm

Breath of Life Christian Center

Pastor Sammie Holloway

3795 Frayser Raleigh Road

5-7 pm