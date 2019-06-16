× Woman dead, suspect charged after shooting in southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting in southeast Memphis, and Memphis police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for the crime.

Memphis police say that Corrisha Teal, 26, was shot and killed in the 6000 block of Birch Lake on Friday, sometime after 4:30 p.m.

Teal went to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Police have arrested 34-year-old Terrell Craft for this shooting.

Investigators say Craft and Teal were involved in a verbal argument when Craft pulled out a gun and shot Teal.

Craft has been charged with first degree murder. He is expected to be in court on Monday.