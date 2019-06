× Megabus headed to Memphis involved in accident on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Megabus that was headed to Memphis from Chicago, Illinois was involved in an accident at mile marker 73 on I-55 Sunday.

Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs at Megabus, released a statement saying, “Megabus.com is fully cooperating with the local authorities. Safety of our passengers and employees is our top priority.”

This is an ongoing investigation.