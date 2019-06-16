× EXCLUSIVE: Wife of man killed in recent road rage shooting pleads for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of a man killed in an apparent road rage shooting on I-240 earlier this month is demanding answers after more than two weeks with no new leads in the case.

Carey Driver, 46, and his wife were visiting Memphis from the Atlanta area when he was gunned down on his motorcycle June 1 near the Airways exit.

Tonya Driver says she was supposed to be on that motorcycle with him.

“Normally I’m on the motorcycle with my husband, but this particular night, he was just like – he didn’t have a good feeling about it,” she said.

It’s a night Tonya can’t get out of her head.

“It’s something unimaginable,” she said.

Tonya and a friend were in a truck following Carey and a couple of his biker buddies on I-240 as they headed to an event for Carey’s biker club.

“The traffic got a little bit heavy, we kind of lost them in the crowd,” she said.

She says he and his buddies stopped to help another motorcyclist who had been in an accident, so she and her friend drove ahead.

But not long after Carey and his friends got back on the road, he crashed.

It wasn’t until Tonya got to the hospital and a doctor notified her of Carey’s death that she realized he had been shot.

“And I said, ‘No. That can’t be right. My husband, he just had a motorcycle accident. He might have gotten ran off the road.’ And he said, ‘No ma’am. He was shot twice in the chest,'” Tonya said.

Witnesses tell investigators they saw Carey exchanging words with someone in a dark-colored car – a car Tonya says had been tailing him as he tried to get out of its way.

“No one deserves this,” she said. “I mean, people should not be afraid to ride down the interstate just to go to work, or just to take their kids to school, or just driving down the road. This should not happen.”

Carey’s was at least the tenth interstate shooting in Memphis just this year. And less than two weeks later, a woman was shot while driving down I-40.

“I don’t know what it’s gonna take for them [police] to figure this thing out, but they’ve got to,” Tonya said.

The only thing Carey loved more than his bike was his family. He and Tonya were newlyweds, married for less than a year.

She can’t bring him back, but Tonya wants to make sure this never happens to another family.

“I want answers,” she said. “I want to know what are they going to do about this, because I would never wish this on anyone else’s family, and I feel bad for the families that this has already happened to.”

She wants to see more cameras and more police on the interstates.

Carey was laid to rest last weekend.

If you saw anything that could help catch his killer, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.