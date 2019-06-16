× 2-year-old injured in Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 2-year-old.

Covington police say the drive-by shooting happened in the 1200 block of College Street on Saturday night.

A 2-year-old was struck and taken to the hospital. Police did not provide information on the child’s condition.

Covington police say they are still investigating the shooting and will release more information when they can.

WREG will continue to monitor this story.