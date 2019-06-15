Man wanted for attempting to break into multiple East Memphis cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the hunt for a man who they said has been casing cars in an East Memphis neighborhood looking for easy access to doors left unlocked.

Residents of the neighborhood at Pallisade and Poplar are worried the issue is going to get worse. Many said they lock their car doors, but they fear that won't even keep their vehicles safe soon.

Police released home surveillance video of the man walking up to an SUV and tugging on the door handles. When he realized they doors were locked, he walked away.

They said the same man did the same thing to other cars in the neighborhood and successfully broke into a Nissan Pathfinder that was likely left unlocked.

Investigators said he stole a bunch of loose change and the vehicle's registration earlier this week, but police still haven't caught him, which is a concern for residents like Clint Jacobson.

Jacobson fears his car will be broken into even though he does lock his doors.

"That's a deterrent, but that doesn't mean they can't still break a window," he said. "If they really want to do something, they will, and that's scary."

Police are asking for anyone who recognizes the man in the video or known anything else about what's been happening in the neighborhood to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.