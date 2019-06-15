× Long lines reported at Target amid widespread register outages

(CNN) — Target on Saturday acknowledged a “systems issue” affecting stores, as shoppers took to social media to complain that cash registers weren’t working.

In a tweet from its official account, Target said that it’s “We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

Social media users reported cash registers were not functioning properly at dozens of stores across the country and posted images of long lines. Even some people in the Mid-South took to social media about the reported outage.

Ugh. In line at @Target computer system is down. 😳 Trying to decide if I wait this out or not…… 🤔 — Karen Perrin (@KarenPerrin901) June 15, 2019

“This is how you bring America to a standstill,” a Minnesota journalist shared on Twitter alongside a photo of an error message at a cashier’s stand. “Every single register at the Richfield [Target] is down.”

This is how you bring America to a standstill. Every single register at the Richfield @target is down 😱 pic.twitter.com/DsT5fv5QNS — Nancy Yang (@n_yang) June 15, 2019

Employees at three different locations in Georgia told CNN the registers had been offline for about 45 minutes as of 3 pm ET.

Reports across the United States have been coming in to downdetector.com regarding the outage.

It’s not clear how many Target stores were affected or what caused the outage. The company’s corporate office did not immediately respond to requests for details about the issue.

Target has 1,800 locations in the United States, and a large presence in India.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.