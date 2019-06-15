First responders descend into Wolf River to rescue stranded kayakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders made the scene on the Wolf River near Raleigh LaGrange to rescue two people who were stranded in the river after their kayak tipped over.

The kayak tipped over some time Saturday night, stranding a man and a woman in the Wolf River. Officials initially said the man had a head injury, but it was unclear what that injury was.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene to rescue the two people.

The two people were rescued around 10:20 p.m. The Shelby County Fire Department said both people were injured, but those were not serious injuries, and neither person will go to the hospital.

