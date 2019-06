× Woman in critical condition after southeast Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman is fighting for life in the hospital after a shooting Friday in southeast Memphis.

Memphis Police said they got the shooting call at 4:36 p.m. at 6887 Birch Lake Drive. They found a woman who had been shot by a known male suspect.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers currently have a man detained.

