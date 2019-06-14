× West Tenn. Regional Forensic Center worked with unlicensed body removal service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A company could be in big trouble after it removed bodies from the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center without a license.

The Shelby County Health Department Director Alisa Haushalter said in a statement that the health department partners with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and the forensic center.

They currently work with a state-registered organization, she said, but when the forensic center “experienced an urgent need for assistance with removal services,” they contacted McCulley Removal, since they’ve worked with them in the past.

WREG found out the company’s license expired back in November.

“UTHSC was not aware, at the time, McCulley Removal was no longer register with the state,” said Haushalter.

The state’s Department of Commerce and Insurance is aware of the situation after receiving a complaint.

A spokesperson told us “failure of removal businesses to register with the state is a criminal offense,” and their office is preparing to contact the Shelby County District Attorney.

We went to a home in Cordova, where a man who said he is the owner of McCulley Removal LLC spoke to us behind a door.

He was reluctant to talk to us when we asked him why his company didn’t have a license and yet still removed bodies from the forensic center.

“So between November 2018 and now, have you done any work?” WREG asked.

“Haven’t done any work for them. Until recently, when their current company they were using was unavailable,” he responded.

We asked the man if the company informed the forensic center its license expired.

“Your questions are really … You’re trying to get answers. I don’t want to talk anymore. I’m sorry,” he responded. “A simple mistake was made. Ok? That’s all. A simple mistake was made.”

McCulley Removal said it applied to renew its license and should be getting its certification soon.

The state, however, said McCulley Removal has yet to send in any paperwork to start the renewal process.

WREG will let you know when the state contacts the district attorney’s office.