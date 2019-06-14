× Two officers injured during manhunt in Poinsett County

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Poinsett County authorities have released additional information after a manhunt for an escaped inmate came to a violent end.

According to the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Ware was outside exercising on Thursday, June 13, when he hopped two barbed wire fences and took off eastbound towards Old Military Lane. He broke into a house and changed clothes in an attempt to elude detention authorities. Sometime later, the homeowner returned, noticed that someone had been through his home and called 911.

Despite a search of the nearby area, the 32-year-old was still able to evade detection until around 7 p.m. when someone spotted him running down Border Street in Harrisburg.

Authorities said Ware eventually ran inside a home on Elm Street with law enforcement officers in pursuit. As officers were chasing him through the house, Ware allegedly dove head first through a window, shattering glass and injuring two officers.

Other officers were able to detain the suspect after a brief struggle and transport him to the Poinsett County Detention Center.

Ware was charged with third-degree escape, two counts of residential burglary, two counts of battery, fleeing on foot with property damage and two counts of criminal mischief. His bond was set at $300,000.

A photo of Ware was not available at the time of posting.