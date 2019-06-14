× Three females found dead in Little Rock home

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Authorities say the bodies of three females were found inside a house in Little Rock and that police are questioning a “person of interest” in connection with the suspected homicides.

According to CBS affiliate THV11, authorities received a 911 call around 2 p.m Thursday, June 13. When authorities arrived they found blood “coming out of the door,” Lt. Michael Ford told the news station.

Inside they discovered three female victims dead surrounded by multiple children who were unharmed.

Police have not revealed the names or ages of the victims, but indicated the died from gunshot wounds.

Ford said investigators are interviewing a man they’re calling a “person of interest.” No arrests have been made.