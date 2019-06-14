Police searching for people accused of vandalizing police vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying people involved with vandalizing a total of 15 law enforcement vehicles during Wednesday night’s events in Frayser.

Police released two videos and two photos of some of the individuals in the act of vandalizing the vehicles near Overton Crossing and Durham. One person seems to throw something at the cruiser, and the other video shows someone hitting the car with a chair.

Officials said the 15 vehicles include city, county and federal law enforcement vehicles.

Investigators ask anyone with any identifying information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

