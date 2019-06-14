× Police: Man accused of breaking into woman’s home, raping her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he broke into a woman’s home and raped her.

On April 22, 2018, the victim said she was asleep in her bed when Jose Vegacolon kicked in her door and made his way to her bedroom. He then jumped on top of her, resulting in a struggle between the pair.

That’s when she said he sexually assaulted her.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday and given a $50,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated burglary and rape.