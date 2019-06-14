× Mother of Brandon Webber’s baby said she never knew him to be violent

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Reports show Brandon Webber, the 20-year-old man shot by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, had two accusations of domestic violence on his record.

But one woman, who had a baby with Webber just three weeks ago, said that wasn’t the man she knew.

The woman did not want to use her name, but said Webber was never violent towards her. She said the report stemmed from an argument and doesn’t reflect the person Webber truly was.

“I’m still in disbelief,” she said. “I cannot believe this. I still cannot believe it. It doesn’t seem real.”

It’s still surreal, as the woman went from celebrating the birth of her daughter three weeks ago to now mourning the loss of that child’s father.

“I’m taking it one day at a time because he loved her,” she said. “He loved her so much, and this is his first little girl, so he was trying to do everything right.”

She said she met Webber two years ago in college, and they immediately connected.

“He was always a good person,” she said. “Anybody in Memphis can vouch for that. If he told you he had you, he would’ve took care of the whole city.”

It’s difficult for her to reconcile that person with the things Webber is accused of doing.

“I’m very surprised on what they’re saying about him and how they’re portraying him to be because if ya’ll knew Brandon, ya’ll would be just like me,” she said. “Nah, they’re lying on him, they’re lying.”

One thing she is certain of, Webber isn’t coming back.

“If that was the last time I knew I was going to talk to him, I would’ve told him I loved him,” she said. “I would’ve told him I loved him, and I would’ve said something different.”

After their final conversation last Friday, she has a message for the community as they try to heal: “Cherish your people while they’re here because when they’re gone, they’re gone,” she said.

Friends and family will host a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Durham and Overton Crossing to honor Webber’s life.