Germantown Board of Mayor, Alderman move to request disaster declaration after flooding

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen have moved to formally request a disaster declaration after heavy rain and flooding caused damage in the city last week.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo will now have to make a formal request with Shelby County Lee Harris, who would then have to contact the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. That agency will have to send a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a presidential declaration.

If a presidential declaration is granted residents would then be able to apply for assistance to help cover the costs of repairs, WREG’s Nina Harrelson learned.

In the meantime, officials approved a $250,000 relief fund for residents.

On June 7, heavy rain and flooding caused a major headache for some residents across the Mid-South, but especially for some living in Germantown. The city told WREG up to 30 homes and several vehicles sustained damage, including a fire engine and ambulance, after an estimated 10 inches of rain fell. Several people even reported having up to two feet of water inside their homes.

Officials said they immediately began going door to door to assess the damage to see if they could get federal funding to help in the cleanup effort. If you experienced property damage due to the heavy rain is asked to call (901) 751-7559