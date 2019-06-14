× AutoZone seeks deal to add 130 jobs in downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A unit of AutoZone wants to expand on Front Street, adding 130 jobs and a capital investment of $145 million, according to documents filed with EDGE.

The company is seeking a 15-year PILOT tax incentive worth $11 million from the Economic Development Growth Engine.

More than 100 of the jobs would pay an average of $77,000 a year, with management-level jobs paying about $97,000. Shelby County’s average annual wage is $53,000, according to the documents.

AutoZone Parts says it is investing in a digital, retail and commercial expansion that will enhance its presence in the automotive aftermarket industry.

The company has purchased a block of historic buildings at 104-100 S. Front, across the street from AutoZone’s main headquarters, with almost 60,000 square feet to house servers, developers, engineers and hardware.

AutoZone was founded in Memphis in 1979 and currently has 6,200 stores, 90,000 employees and ranks in the Fortune 500 with $11.2 billion in sales in 2018.

EDGE is set to consider the incentives at its June 19 meeting.