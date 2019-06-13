Yorkie snatched from Southaven home during break-in

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A Southaven couple is heartbroken after their Yorkie terrier was snatched from their home during a break-in Tuesday afternoon.

Renate Anderson said she was only gone from her home for about two hours and and when she returned saw her back door had been pried open, her home ransacked and her Yorkie Precious was missing.

“The police went in and searched it and told me it was ok, I could come in. And I said, ‘What about my dogs?’ And they said, ‘We didn’t see any dogs.’ I said, ‘No, my dog’ and went straight to my bedroom and the playpen was empty and I hit the floor,” said Anderson.

Anderson said the burglars only took two old TVs and left behind valuables and two other dogs.

Southaven police told her it was possible the thieves were after the Yorkie and that she may know them.

” I believe when God said all works for good those that love the Lord. I believe that with all my heart and I believe there will be good to come from this,” said Anderson.

She posted a heartfelt plea on Facebook asking the person who stole her puppy to take care of it, but is also offering a reward for it’s return.

“No questions. Just tell me when and where and I will gladly be there,” said Anderson.

If you know anything about the stolen female Yorkie call 662-812-8073