Valanciunas opts-out of final year, hoping for new deal with the Grizzlies

June 13, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas declined his player option on Thursday, opting out of $17.6 million dollars next season. Valanciunas will now become an unrestricted free agent.

However, ESPN is reporting, both Valanciunas and the Grizzlies hope to negotiate a new long term deal. Since Valanciunas was traded in February, per league rules, he has to wait 6 months until he can sign a new deal.

The 27-year-old averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds after being traded to Memphis.

