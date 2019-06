GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A train derailment has closed part of Poplar Pike in Germantown for an indefinite period of time.

Germantown Police said around 2:30 p.m. that the portion of Poplar Pike between Forest Hill Irene and Poplar Avenue is indefinitely closed. They advised drivers in the area to use an alternate route.

Police said a portion of the train derailed following a crash.

WREG has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as we learn more.