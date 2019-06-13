In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, Tennessee Gov.-elect Bill Lee takes part in a walk-through for his inauguration in War Memorial Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that would likely make Tennessee the first to fine voter registration groups for turning in too many incomplete signup forms. It drew an immediate federal lawsuit. Tennessee's NAACP chapter and other voter registration groups sued after Lee signed the bill Thursday, May 2, 2019 backed by Republican Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Groups submitting 100-plus incomplete registrations over a year could be fined. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Tennessee gov to attend White House criminal justice event
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says he is heading to the White House for a round table event on workforce development and criminal justice reform.
On Wednesday, the Republican told a conference of Tennessee judges that the White House event will take place Thursday.
Lee said it’s important to recognize that being smart on crime and tough on crime can coexist. He said justice is important to victims and the incarcerated alike.
Lee has tapped a 12-member task force to spend the next two legislative sessions developing policy and budget recommendations on preventing crime, reducing recidivism, supporting crime victims and addressing other top criminal justice issues.