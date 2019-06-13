× Street name change to Fred Jones Way gets thumbs-down from board

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board is urging the Memphis City Council to reject a request to rename a South Memphis street after Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones.

Jones himself requested that St. Paul Avenue between Lauderdale and Walnut streets be renamed Fred Jones Way.

But the planning board says the request doesn’t follow city street naming guidelines. Traditionally, the City Council only renames streets for people after they’ve died.

They usually only honor living people with honorary street name changes, which don’t change the name of the actual street.

City Council is expected to vote on the name change next week.

