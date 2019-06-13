× Official: Warrant for man shot by marshals related to shooting in Hernando

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are shedding light on the charges out of Mississippi faced by a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in Frayser by marshals with warrants for his arrest.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said the warrants against Brandon Webber were for “violent felony offenses, from an incident that occurred June 3, 2019, in Hernando, Miss.”

A source close to the investigation confirmed the charges are related to an incident in which a Hernando man was shot and his car stolen by a man. The suspect had met the victim on Facebook and was test-driving the vehicle after saying he wanted to buy it.

The victim ran to a nearby house for help. The suspect got away in his red Infinity.

DeSoto County District Attorney General John Champion is scheduled to host a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss those Mississippi charges.

Shelby County records show Webber had previously faced several misdemeanor charges related to drug possession, a weapons charge and traffic violations, and one felony charge of tampering with evidence. Those charges had all been dropped or dismissed, according to court records.

Webber, 20, was shot after the U.S. Marshal’s Office said through a statement that Webber “posed a threat.” That’s why they say they fired their weapons, but they will also conduct an internal review of the incident.

While officers attempted to stop Webber, he reportedly rammed his vehicle into the officer’s cruisers multiple times before jumping out with a weapon. The officers opened fire, striking and killing the man.

About 35 local law enforcement officers who were helping to control the scene following the shooting were injured in a violent confrontation with the crowd. Memphis Police were not involved in the shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading an investigation of the incident. TBI looks into every incident involving a police shooting.

— Peter Fleischer contributed