LIVE: Memphis Mayor makes statement on last night’s Frayser violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is set to address last night’s situation in Frayser, where a large crowd confronted local police after a deadly shooting by U.S. Marshals.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, officers with the U.S. Marshal Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force came into contact with Brandon Webber, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants as he was getting into a vehicle in the 2000 block of Durham in Frayser on Wednesday.

After the shooting, Memphis police officers at the Old Allen Station received a call to assist the U.S. Marshals. MPD officers were not involved in Webber’s shooting.

Around that time, a large group started gathering on the scene and several individuals began throwing concrete rocks and bricks at officers and squad cars. Fire officials also said windows were broken out of a fire station, though no firefighters were hurt.

Authorities confirmed at least 25 officers received some sort of injury and they were forced to set up a triage unit on the scene for the officers who had been hurt. They were eventually forced to use a chemical agent to disperse the crowd.

Strickland has praised officers on the scene with MPD and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.