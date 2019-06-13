Live at 9: Local leaders on Frayser shooting, SCS input, Memphis Riverfront & Bluff City Backsliders

Commissioners on Frayser violence, county budget

In the wake of the U.S. Marshal-involved shooting and resulting turmoil in the Frayser area that led to the injuries of Memphis police officers, the question many are asking is what’s next? Commissioners Eddie Jones and Mark Billingsley talked about that plus the budgets they are working on.

SCS needs your input

School may be out for summer but that's not stopping education leaders here in Shelby County. Superintendent Doctor Joris Ray needs a budget plan approved and wants the community engaged when it comes to some proposed consolidations and work to improve literacy with students.

Dr. Ray and Dr. Antonio Burt were here to talk about how you can get involved.

Summertime fun at the Memphis Riverfront

Summertime is here and you may be in search of something to do, especially anyone with children out of school right now. Look no further than the Memphis Riverfront. Jamal Boddie showed us all the fun things you can do when you head down to the water.

Music with Bluff City Backsliders

For Memphis Americana mainstays the Bluff City Backsliders 2019 is turning out to be a landmark year. They're marking 20 years in music and working to bring their fans a new album. They stopped by Live at 9 to talk about that and even performed for us in Studio B.