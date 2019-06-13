× Justin Timberlake to be awarded Contemporary Icon Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South’s own Justin Timberlake will be awarded a big honor during a ceremony in New York City on Thursday.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame will be honoring the musician and actor with its Contemporary Icon Award, which the organization said was created to “celebrate a songwriter-artist who has attained an iconic status in pop culture.”

“Justin is extraordinary. Like Michael Jackson and George Michael before him, he’s turned pop music into great art and made 3 or 4 of the most influential albums of the last 15 years. How? He knows the secret is extraordinary songs. He and Timbaland have defined an era,” said Chair Nile Rodgers.

SHOF President & CEO Lina Moran described Timberlake as ‘multitalented and multifaceted” and “the epitome of the songwriter-singer the Contempoary Icon Award was created for.”

But Timberlake isn’t the only artist that will be recognized during the ceremony on Thursday. Dallas Austin, Missy Elliott, Tom T. Hall, John Prine, Jack Tempchin & Yusuf / Cat Stevens will all be inducted in the organization.