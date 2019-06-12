Woman reportedly confronts former manager with gun while her child watches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument over a paycheck ended with a child just feet from a gun.

"Deputies received a call of a former employee that arrived at Conduit Global who was trying to pick up her final paycheck, but was armed with a gun," said Shelby County Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Buckner.

To make matters worse, deputies said Kelley Watts had her 5-year-old daughter with her.

Court documents state she was trying to confront her former manager by shooting the tires on his car, but the gun malfunctioned.

Watts reportedly put the gun back in her purse and followed her former boss into the building.

Moments later, deputies arrived.

"We did locate a gun inside of her vehicle left alone with her five-year-old child," said Bucker. "This was the perfect recipe for something to go wrong."

Watts was charged with child abuse and neglect and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon. Both are misdemeanor charges. She bonded out of jail.

The child is okay and is now with her aunt.

WREG reached out to Conduit Global, but never heard back.