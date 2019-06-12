× Three arrested after drugs, guns found in Raleigh barbershop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are behind bars after police say they discovered a Raleigh business was brimming with drugs and guns.

We were quickly told the Shop Open Barbershop was closed when we visited Wednesday. But witnesses in the shopping center at Ramill Road and Yale say they saw the place teeming with police Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were at the business to serve a search warrant and ended up finding drugs, guns and a fugitive.

Police say two of the three men took off running immediately, but they couldn’t escape the long arm of the law. One of the suspects, Brandon Hubbard, was wanted on several warrants.

The other suspect, identified as Antowine Rogers, is accused of having a backpack with a gun inside.

After searching the men’s work stations inside of the barbershop, police found three guns, a bag of marijuana and more than $100 in cash. When police popped up one of the ceiling tiles they saw a gun magazine and another bag of marijuana labelled “Gorilla Glue.”

Our search for answers led us across town, but people denied knowing the suspects everywhere we went.

All three men are in jail on various charges.