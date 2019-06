MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have confirmed that they are working a reported shooting on the interstate system.

According to initial information a driver was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Warford Street exit around noon when a shot was fired.

Authorities have not released any information on the reported victim’s condition.

Traffic heading eastbound in that area has been detoured off the interstate as of 12:35 p.m. as emergency responders work the scene.

🚨I-40E between Warford & Highland CLOSED due to shooting on interstate. MPD will detour you off at Warford. Take Chelsea to Jackson to hop back on I-40. pic.twitter.com/aYNqCeZCSk — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 12, 2019