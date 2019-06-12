× Person in critical condition after hit-and-run in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Binghampton, and police are still looking for the driver involved.

Police said the person was hit around 1:30 p.m. at Hollywood and Jackson Avenue. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was allegedly driving a silver pickup truck, police said.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.