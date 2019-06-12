Pass It On: A deserving animal shelter employee receives help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The residents at Sunny Meadows Animal Shelter come in all manner of shapes, sizes and barks. This is a no kill facility and animals that end up here need to be adopted out.

They're cared for by a loving staff, including one employee named Patricia Hurdle. Our play maker Lou Ann Selves tells us more.

"She is one of the most compassionate, energetic, um people that I know. She works so hard at Sunny Meadows. Everything is about getting cats and dogs adopted," she said. "On a personal side, she and her husband have been going through a very rough time. Her husband has been diagnosed at the beginning of the year with cancer. They've tried for disability. They were finally approved, but it won't kick in until August."

It's time to grab some cash.

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor.

Lou Ann was so happy to gift Patricia.

"I told them a little bit about you and nominated you. You work so hard down here," she said.

How does Patricia feel?

"I'm actually surprised I'm not crying. I will when everybody leaves. I'm sure."

Her husband's cancer diagnosis has been tough. Hopefully this cash will help.