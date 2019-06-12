× Millington man charged with child abuse after relative ends up in hospital

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Millington man was arrested after police say he beat a juvenile relative resulting in her being taken to the emergency room.

It all started during the early morning hours of June 11 when the young girl called Issac Mosley asking for him to pick her up from a friend’s house. He complied but once they returned to Mosley’s home things quickly escalated, the victim said.

Drunk and angry, Mosley reportedly told the girl “I’m going to slap the s*** out of you” before he began hitting her in the face. That’s when she said she bit his finger, resulting in the 37-year-old grabbing her by the hair, dragging her into the living room and slamming her head on the tile floor several times. He then continued the attack by hitting and choking her to the point where she couldn’t scream for help.

Several hours after the attack, the girl said her head was hurting and Mosley drove her to Methodist North Hospital where authorities were notified.

Deputies noted that a large section of hair was missing from the child’s head and she had redness and small cuts on her face and neck.

When questioned by deputies, Mosley stated he had spanked the child with a belt.

Mosley was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.