× Memphis police look for teenage boy missing for nearly a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a 15-year-old boy missing for nearly a week.

Cameron Nelson left his home in the 4700 block of Katherine Lane in southeast Memphis without permission June 6.

Police say he suffers from mental disorders and needs immediate attention. They issued a City Alert on Thursday.

If seen, contact Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.