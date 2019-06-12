× Memphian charged with 15 counts of arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with 15 counts of arson.

On June 10, the Memphis Fire Department said they responded to the Frayser Circle area after a vacant home went up in flames. Investigators quickly extinguished the flames and determined that the fire was set using an accelerant and combustibles.

While investigating that scene, dispatch received another call about a house fire in the same area.

One witness identified the suspect as “Von” and said he was seen jumping the back fence with a bottle of lighter fluid. Another individual said he saw a man police identified as Dvon Robertson pacing back and forth in front of one of the homes with two 2-liter soda bottles in his possession. A short time later he smelled smoke.

Robertson reportedly admitted to police that he was involved in 15 other fires within a four block radius of his home address. He was also previously arrested in 2010 and 2013 on arson charges, police said. WREG was unable to find those records in the online court system for more details.

In all, the total damage to the homes was $82,500.

The Memphis Fire Department said Robertson was the person responsible for setting fire to the following homes:

3044 Sunrise Street

767 Juliet Avenue

924 N. Frayser Circle

3070 Sinclair Street

3126 Benjestown Road (3 separate incidents)

3081 Benjestown Road

3012 Sinclair Street

3040 Sunrise Street

3070‐3072 Sinclair Street

3122 Benjestown Road

726 Frayser Drive (2 separate incidents)

962 N. Frayser Circle